Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through, Sparkly Halloween Costume

Ana Cheri is getting into the Halloween spirit in a sexy way. Her latest Instagram post shows her strutting her stuff in a costume that left little to the imagination.

In the video, Ana wore what she called a “Dark Angel” costume that consisted of a black fishnet bodysuit, a small pair of black wings, and a black halo. The see-through bodysuit featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves and was adorned with sparkly rhinestones. The ensemble did little to cover up Ana’s body.

Ana performed a sultry dance in the video, putting all her curves on display. The clip began with a close-up shot of Ana’s world-famous derrière, which she shook for the camera. The camera zoomed out as Ana turned around, holding her hands over her breasts. She danced to music in the background while she played with her hair and smiled for the camera. The rhinestones reflecting the light made it look as though Ana’s costume was covered in blinking lights.

Ana wore a full face of heavy makeup for the video that included a smoky eye and dark red lipstick. The beauty wore her hair down in loose curls as she flaunted her curves while shaking her booty.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 1 million likes within 24 hours of going live.

In the post’s caption, Ana said she probably wouldn’t be wearing the revealing costume out of the house and asked her followers for ideas on what she should be for Halloween. Most of her fans were too distracted by her sparkly costume to offer any suggestions. Other fans loved Ana’s angel persona and told her so.

“Prettiest angel there is!” one fan wrote.

“My favorite angel,” another follower commented.

“Naughty!” quipped one admirer.

Ana’s husband chimed in and said he would love to be her photographer, to which she jokingly replied that he was.

“Serious body goals,” one female follower said.

Ana works hard at keeping her body in tiptop shape. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently shared a video of her working out. The brunette bombshell is serious about her fitness, and her hard work is definitely paying off.

Ana doesn’t seem to mind showing off all that hard work in skimpy clothing — and sexy Halloween costumes. Earlier this week, she showcased her curves in a sexy bunny costume.

Fans wanting to see more of what Ana will do for the spooky season can follow her Instagram account.