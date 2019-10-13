Kelly Ripa Straddling A Giant Inflatable Cigar Causes Instagram Confusion

It’s been three days since Kelly Ripa updated her Instagram with a throwback snap of herself straddling a giant inflatable while wearing a red jumpsuit. The hilarious photo was still a new one when it was dubbed a tree trunk situation by The Inquisitr – with no clarification from Kelly at the time, quite what the star had her legs either side of was anyone’s guess.

It looks like the photo has caused some confusion over on the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host’s Instagram.

Fortunately, three days affords plenty of time for the famous blonde to peruse the comments and get involved. As fans of the 50-year-old are likely aware, Kelly definitely falls under the umbrella of celebrities who reply to fans.

The most upvoted comments now appear to come from celebrity faces. Isaac Boots left Kelly a note.

“Dat (fill in the blank) doh,” he wrote.

“@isaacboots cigar?” Kelly replied.

Another comment echoed the thought.

“Lol!! What is that thing?”

Kelly replied.

“I believe it’s a giant cigar.”

It looks like many of the comments left saw fans already noting Kelly’s own reply, but the early responses manifesting confusion are still there.

“Ummmmm what??” one fan queried.

“I don’t even want to know!” was another comment.

“What is that? Lol” also saw a user confused.

The post also garnered a comment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna: Lisa made a slightly NSFW comment. It also looks like Lisa and Kelly have been having a back-and-forth of late on social media. Just yesterday, Kelly got active on Lisa’s Instagram when the reality star posted two videos of herself dancing in sweatpants. Lisa’s Michael Jackson dance got a like from Kelly, although her jam-out to Harry Styles got a full-blown comment.

Kelly’s throwbacks are pretty legendary amid her Instagram followers. The star regularly takes to the platform with old photos of herself, although these also include husband Mark Consuelos, plus the couple’s three children. Earlier this summer, Kelly posted a snap of Mark and the three boys in a slideshow manner: the photo showed the threesome in front of some crumbling walls in the present day, with an image also showing the exact same setting many years ago. Kelly joked that the walls had gotten smaller.

Kelly’s inflatable post now sits at over 10,000 likes, having racked up plenty since The Inquisitr first covered it. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her social media accounts.