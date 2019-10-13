Kendra Duggar Shows Off Huge Baby Bump At The Beach On Family Vacation

Kendra Duggar is now 35 weeks along in her pregnancy and she appears to be glowing. She is expecting her second child, a girl, with husband, Joe Duggar. They will soon be a family of four and it looks like they are spending the last few weeks relaxing and enjoying time together before the big event.

The Counting On couple shared some photos on their joint Instagram account of their recent trip to the beach before the baby’s birth. They are spending time with Kendra’s family, the Caldwell’s, in Panama City, Florida. This is their annual vacation with them. The snaps look amazing as Kendra shows off her growing baby bump. She is wearing a white dress with blue printing as she posed with her family. One of the pictures had just her and Joe standing on the white sandy beach barefoot with the mesmerizing blue waves rolling behind them.

Kendra mentioned that the little boy that was photographed with Garrett is his uncle Isaiah. The funny part is that Garrett is actually five months older than him. Kendra’s mom, Christina Caldwell, was 28 weeks along in her pregnancy last year with her eighth child, as seen in a previous episode of Counting On showing their time at the beach. Garrett was only 3 months old when he took his first trip there. Now the two boys are best buddies and enjoyed playing in the sand together.

Mrs. Caldwell was expecting Isaiah and was also having early contractions at the time. Kendra Duggar had explained that her mom was in a car accident when she was pregnant with her and since then she has had trouble with contractions in the middle of her pregnancies. However, she has given birth to healthy babies.

Another sweet photo that the reality stars shared showed just how much Kendra resembles her mom and her sister. Christina Caldwell doesn’t appear to be old enough to have eight kids. She could almost pull off as being their sister.

Kendra is due in November, so she is getting down to the last few days of her pregnancy. She joins the other Duggar girls who are due this fall as well. Anna and Lauren’s due dates are coming up quickly and Abbie Duggar is expecting her first child with husband John David in January.

Cousin Amy Duggar just gave birth to her first child, a son named Daxton Ryan, on October 9, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The little guy will have plenty of cousins to play with in the coming months.

The new season of TLC’s Counting On will be premiering on October 15.