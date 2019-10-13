Aubrey O’Day Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Confirms Work She’s Had Done

Aubrey O’Day is making it abundantly clear that she knows what commenters are saying about the changes she’s made to her appearance through the years.

The Danity Kane member spoke to Us Weekly while she attended the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in West Hollywood. While speaking to the outlet, O’Day shared that she hasn’t had plastic surgery, despite what those on social media may think. She did admit, though, that she has had some work done, though she hasn’t had to go under the knife.

“I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters,” the singer admitted. “I know all the tricks and I use them.”

O’Day also shared some of the most memorable comments about her appearance. The singer shared that one of the worst comments she received was from a non-fan who compared her to “an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.” While she shared that the comment was in poor taste, she also described the comment as one of her personal favorites.

O’Day said that, while the criticisms she receives from the public are harsh, she has more than trained herself through many years on reality television. She said that hearing remarks from people about her appearance since she was 17 made the now-35-year-old star equipped to handle anything the haters throw her way.

In addition to plastic surgery, O’Day discussed her dating life. The Inquisitr previously reported that the singer has been single since ending her relationship with Jersey Shore star Pauly D. The singer also previously referred to Donald Trump, Jr. as her “soulmate” after confirming that the two had an affair in the past. Now that she is single, O’Day said that she now knows what she would be looking for in a romantic partner.

“I’m looking for someone kind and compassionate and able to laugh at life,” O’Day said. “Life is so short. You really have to connect with anyone you’re lucky enough to come across and just appreciate and show gratitude for every silly moment you have.”

Until she finds the one, O’Day is seemingly enjoying her own company and is in love with her current appearance. The reality star is known for taking steamy pictures on her Instagram page. In her latest photo, she is wearing a long, black dress from Hot Miami Styles. The photo shows off all of O’Day’s curves as she leans against a light blue wall. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 100,000 likes from O’Day’s Instagram followers.