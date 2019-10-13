Hilary Duff Shows Off Hot Mom Bod In A Snug Leather Skirt & Plunging Top On Date With Fiance

Hilary goes on a hot date with her fiancé Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff is a mom of two adorable kids and she is looking hotter than ever. The blond actress and her fiancé, Matthew Koma, stepped out for a date night on Saturday for a special adoption event they have chosen to support.

The former Disney star posted a photo via Instagram of herself standing next to her soon-to-be husband in their home right before they walked out the door to the Adopt Together Baby Ball. The cute couple were smiling at each other in the snap. The Younger star was wearing a short black leather skirt that showed off her lean legs. The waist band was accented with a little bit of silver sparkle around her middle and her orange top seemed to coordinate with the Halloween season. The unusual sleeves ramped up the outfit, as the front plunged just enough to show some off her décolletage.

Hilary paired the ensemble with shiny gold heels and an ankle bracelet. She also carried a matching gold purse. Her blond locks was in a sleek style and pulled back behind her ears, which also showed off her delicate dangling earrings.

The 31-year-old’s makeup consisted of a pale gold eye color and thick, lush eyelashes. She had just a hint of color on her cheeks, but it was her full lips that stood out. She chose an orange lip color to match her top, bringing the whole outfit together.

Hilary described the event she and Matthew were going to in her Instagram stories, giving fans an understanding of what the charity was for. She explained that the program raises funds for families who are wanting to adopt, helping to cover the high costs associated with the process.

“It’s our first year to attend. We’re so excited! So many interesting facts about adoption that I didn’t know. It’s expensive and so Adopt Together helps families with the whole adoption process especially the financial part of it.”

The Younger star is mom to 7-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, who will have her first birthday on October 25. The adorable little girl is Hilary and Matthew’s first child together. The singer-songwriter popped the question in May and Hilary said yes, but no wedding date has been set just yet.

Hilary is currently working on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, as The Inquisitr has previously reported, and her fans are totally over the moon about it. That beloved Disney role put her name on the map and kickstarted her career in both acting and music. She has said that the character has a special place in her heart and her excitement was pretty evident in the August announcement of the reboot.