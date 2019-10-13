Pete Davidson Returns To ‘SNL’ To Give Advice About STDs After Being Trapped In ‘Stranger Things’ Upside Down

The 'Saturday Night Live' star resurfaced in a 'Stranger Things' spoof.

Pete Davidson has been found! The Saturday Night Live star, who was noticeably missing from the first two episodes of the late-night show’s 45th season, turned up in host David Harbour’s monologue this week.

As Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix’s sci-fi drama Stranger Things, took viewers on a tour of SNL’s Studio 8H, he discovered a portal to the Upside Down, Stranger Things’ alternate world. Turns out the missing SNL comic was trapped in the Upside Down all this time.

After stumbling upon SNL regular Aidy Bryant bound to a tree by ominous vines and witnessing Beck Bennett getting attacked by a Demogorgon, Harbour found the missing Saturday Night Live cast member just in time to save him from suffering the same fate as Season 1’s Barb.

“Pete Davidson? Is there where you’ve been? In the Upside Down” Harbour asked.

“Yeah dude, it’s lit, right?” Davidson responded.

Davidson later turned up in more familiar territory as he took a seat next to Colin Jost and Michael Che for a Weekend Update segment. In his first full Season 45 bit, Davidson offered his opinion on the reported rise of sexually transmitted diseases like syphilis and chlamydia amid the newfound popularity of dating apps.

Davison admitted that he gets tested for STDS all the time “because I look like I have all of them and look like I might have created my own,” and he downplayed the news story of the treatable STDs. The comic then questioned why cases of the clap (gonorrhea) are resurfacing after a years-long decline.

“Does everything in my generation have to be a reboot?” Davidson asked.

You can see Pete Davidson in the Stranger Things spoof and making light of STDs on Weekend Update below.

According to Variety, last week on Saturday Night Live, Jost poked fun at Davidson’s absence when he made a Weekend Update joke while delivering news about a man who could not remember where he parked his car a week after driving it to a music festival.

“Well, we hope you make it back, Pete,” Jost said.

In response, Davidson informed his SNL co-star he saw the bit.

“By the way, Colin, I don’t know if you’ve seen Joker, but you should start being way nicer to me,” Davidson warned.

While Pete Davidson finally made his way back to Saturday Night Live, fans know he was missing from the show’s Season 45 premiere due to his work on the film The Suicide Squad.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.