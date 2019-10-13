‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope & Steffy Finally Face Off About Beth & Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 14 reveal that the gloves will come off when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally face off. This time around, it appears as if they won’t hold back as they confront their issues around Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Monday, October 14 – Brooke Lashes Out At Shauna Over Flo

After the Logans called the kidney donor an “honorary member,” they were stunned when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was wheeled into Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) hospital room. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), in particular, wasn’t pleased to see her niece. The Inquisitr reports that she will lash out at Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Brooke will hurl a nasty accusation at Shauna and tell her that Flo used Katie’s situation to her advantage. Brooke feels that Flo is trying to worm her way into the Logan family again, even though Flo wanted her sacrifice to remain anonymous.

As for the rest of Katie’s family and friends, they will be shocked that Flo donated her kidney, per Highlight Hollywood. The majority of them still harbor ill feelings toward Flo because of her past with Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). But they may need to change their opinion of her now that she has proven that she is an unselfish and generous person.

Tuesday, October 15 – Wyatt & Flo Reconnect On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) secretly gloats when he sees Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fighting at Forrester Creations. Ridge feels that the fashion house is his son’s rightful place while Brooke wants to cast him out. However, Thomas will pretend to be upset when he witnesses their spat.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will learn that Flo gave her kidney to Katie. He will visit his former girlfriend at her apartment and thank her for what she did for her aunt.

Wednesday, October 16 – Ridge Shocked By Shauna’s Admission

Ridge will be shocked by Shauna’s confession. She will tell the dressmaker that she kissed him while he was passed out.

Thomas will try, once again, to convince Shauna to come between Ridge and Brooke. He feels that she could destroy their marriage if she plays her cards right.

Thursday, October 17 – Steffy & Liam Bond

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that Liam will secretly bring Beth to see Steffy. She will get honest with the father of her child.

While staying with Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), Thomas will run into Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). She will update him on her current situation and it appears as if he will take pity on her.

Loading...

Friday, October 18 – Steffy Forrester & Hope Logan Face Off

Shauna tells Ridge that Thomas knows that she kissed him on the night that he was too drunk to go home.

Hope will confront Steffy in a stunning showdown. The two will finally reveal their true feelings concerning Beth and Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.