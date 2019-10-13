Gwen Stefani Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And Fishnets In Instagram Photo

Gwen Stefani showed off another stunning concert outfit, and her Instagram followers couldn't stop gushing about how great she looked.

Gwen Stefani has been treating her Instagram followers to a steady flow of photos of the stylish costumes that she wears during her Las Vegas show, and it’s clear why she keeps the snapshots coming; her fans just can’t seem to get enough of them.

The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman, who was recently announced as the recipient of the the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, flaunted her long legs in another gorgeous snapshot that was taken during her Saturday night performance on the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She was pictured wearing a silver sleeveless bodysuit that had something in common with her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s old mullet hairstyle; the sparkly garment was short in the front, but it featured a bustle-like ruffle in the back.

Gwen Stefani’s eye-catching ensemble also included black fishnet stockings and black thigh-high boots embellished with neat rows of white embroidery down their fronts. Gwen wore her platinum blonde locks pulled up into a sleek ponytail, and she painted her lips her signature shade of vibrant red. “The Sweet Escape” singer’s photographer captured her on camera during a moment when she was singing passionately to the crowd with her eyes closed and her free arm up in the air.

Even though Gwen Stefani has already been 50-years-old for over a week, her fans can’t stop bringing her age up. In response to her photo, one of her Instagram followers gushed about how great she looks for her age.

“I’m in shock you’re 50 how fabulous do you look!” the fan wrote.

Others praised the “Hollaback Girl” songstress without mentioning her age.

“Lookin like the actual queen of Vegas,” one admirer remarked.

“You are so gorgeous wtf I’m jealous,” a second wrote.

“No doubt about it, a total legend,” read a third response to Gwen’s post.

Loading...

Gwen’s final “Just a Girl” show of 2019 will take place on November 2, so fans don’t have much longer to see her performing in person before she takes a long holiday break. She’ll return to the Vegas stage next February, giving fans who missed seeing her perform live this year another chance to check out her show during 2020.

One place fans won’t be seeing Gwen Stefani early next year is on their TV screens. As reported by ETOnline, Gwen Stefani isn’t joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend on Season 18 of The Voice because she’ll be busy with her Vegas show while it’s filming. Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas will be taking her place, but there’s a high likelihood that he won’t be filling her seat permanently; it’s no secret that Gwen loves being on the show, so she could return for the singing competition’s second season of 2020.