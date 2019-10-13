Camila Cabello Wears Jaw-Dropping High-Slit Plunge Dress As She Sings About Her Love For Shawn Mendes On ‘SNL’

The former Fifth Harmony star delivered two amazing performances for her 'Saturday Night Live' debut.

Camila Cabello stole the show on Saturday Night Live—and not just for her music. The 22-year-old singer worked the wardrobe department of the NBC late-night show with two jaw-dropping outfits as she performed her songs “Easy” and “Cry For Me.”

As part of her SNL debut, Camila performed the song “Easy” wearing a silky white dress with a deep plunge and thigh-high slits that went all the way up on both sides. The former Fifth Harmony star, who clearly befriended double-sided tape to pull off that dress, wore her long, curly hair down as she belted out the raw, intimate song about falling in love.

While all eyes were on her dress, the song was music to fans’ ears. It wasn’t hard for SNL fans to figure out who she was singing about.

Camila has been linked to singer Shawn Mendes. The two released the sexy duet “Seniorita” over the summer, and last month, Camila and Shawn posted a hilarious kissing video amid rumors about their romance.

The Cuban-born beauty previously told Variety the songs on her sophomore solo album, Romance, were all written in “the present moment” as she fell in love.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

You can see Camila’s jaw-dropping performance of “Easy” on Saturday Night Live below.

Camila was much more buttoned-up for her first performance. The former Fifth Harmony member wore an ornate 18th-century ball gown as she performed the song “Cry For Me” off her new album.

Camila wore a lavish red and pink gown, white boots and a side braid as she owned Studio 8H during her Saturday Night Live debut.

Loading...

Following her performances, Camila took to Instagram to reflect on her magical experience on one of her all-time favorite TV shows. The singer revealed that whenever a live performance is super important to her, it feels like a mental challenge she must overcome.

“I saw myself all day as a little girl who loved to sing in her room, I saw all the hard parts of this journey and saw a bunch of inspiring videos and really tried to give this moment to myself, to allow myself to give myself fully,” Camila wrote. “I’m so happy to say I did, I really put my heart and emotion in this and it feels like I conquered nerves and doubts. So yeah, that’s my stream of consciousness right now!”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11: 30 p.m. on NBC.