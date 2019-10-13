Ariel Winter Rocks Tight Leggings And Goes Makeup-Free After Split From Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter dated her actor boyfriend for three years.

Ariel Winter looked fresh-faced and relaxed when she was spotted stepping out for one of the first times since she and her long-term boyfriend, Breaking In actor Levi Meaden, decided to call it quits.

On Saturday, The Daily Mail published photos of Ariel Winter strolling outside in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old Modern Family star was dressed comfortably for her outing in a pair of black leggings and a short black T-shirt. Her outfit looked like athletic wear, but she was wearing a pair of flip-flops on her feet. Ariel had her long brunette hair pulled up in a messy bun, and she was going makeup-free. In one snapshot, she had a hint of a smile on her lips.

Ariel Winter just recently became a single woman, with Us Weekly confirming her split from 32-year-old Canadian actor Levi Meaden on Friday. Ariel began dating Levi in late 2016 when she was 18 and he was 29, and their 11-year-age gap raised a few eyebrows at the time. Ariel and Levi faced further scrutiny when they decided to move in together after just a few months of dating. However, Ariel refused to let the criticism affect her, saying that she was “happy” with her relationship in 2017.

No details on why the couple decided to call it quits have been revealed, nor has the exact date of their split.

According to Hollywood Life, Ariel was spotted hanging out with one of her best male friends, 24-year-old actor Luke Benward, a few days before her breakup from Levi was confirmed. On Monday night, the two were photographed getting dinner at the Kiwami Japanese restaurant in Studio City. Ariel was pictured wearing another all-black ensemble consisting of skinny jeans, knee-high boots, and a tight crop top that showed off her flat stomach. She had a smile on her face as she exited the restaurant with Luke.

Ariel Winter hasn’t been very active on social media since her split from Levi; the last post on her Instagram page is a workout video that she shared with her 4 million followers last Tuesday. However, she did recently use her Instagram stories to give her fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to. On Saturday night, she uploaded a cute video of one of her dogs, a fluffy Australian Shepherd named Cash, cuddling up to her and letting her scratch his chest. However, the big fur ball decides to make a run for it when Ariel quits petting him.

“Captain Squirmyyyyyy,” she captioned the video. “He only wants to stay if I give him pets.”

However, Ariel did manage to give the pooch a smooch on the head before he escaped.