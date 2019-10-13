‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Is A Smoke Show In Short Denim Shorts And Knee-High Boots

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is an actual smoke show in her latest Instagram stories — and if you don’t believe it, you can consult with her shirt.

The MTV reality television star shared a series of pictures in her Instagram stories from her visit to a Miranda Lambert concert on Saturday, showing off her long legs in short denim shorts and knee-high boots. To drive home the point of how great she looked, Chelsea wore a shirt with the words “Smoke Show.”

Miranda Lambert was performing in Sioux Falls on Saturday night, and Chelsea had a seat just a few rows from the stage. Chelsea later shared some videos of Miranda performing.

Houska has been getting plenty of attention as of late, with MTV deciding to focus on some of her family drama that stirred up the show’s fans. This week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Chelsea breaking the news to her mother, Mary, that she and husband Cole DeBoer would be moving into a new home, one that was 45 minutes further from her mom.

It was emotional for Chelsea’s mom, who fought back tears as she took in the news. Chelsea tried to tell her mother that it wouldn’t be too big of a deal, but Mary broke down as she realized that she might not get to see her grandchildren as much after their move.

“It’s not going to be as bad as you think it is. I promise,” Chelsea tried to reassure her mother.

The emotional episode didn’t sit well with some fans who thought that Chelsea was being insensitive to her mom’s feelings, but the reality star later took to Twitter to share that there was more to the conversation than the episode showed and that she and her mom had smoothed things over by the end of it.

“I totally understood where she was coming from. But it’s the town I grew up in! AND I’m disappointed they left out a whole entire part of our convo. We hugged it out, and I reassured her over and over it was all going to be just fine,” Chelsea said.

As fans of the show have come to know, Chelsea Houska and her mom have enjoyed a tight relationship, with Mary frequently taking part in the kids’ activities and tagging along on family outings. It’s not clear if mom might have accompanied Chelsea to the Miranda Lambert concert on Saturday.