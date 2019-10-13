Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Is A 60’s Bombshell In Sexy Boomerang On Instagram

Buxom babe Denise Bidot kicked off the weekend with a saucy Instagram update, and left fans drooling over her hotness in the process. The curvy model thrilled her 655,000 Instagram followers with a sexy boomerang shared on Saturday, racking up thousands of likes and plenty of gushing comments.

Known for her bold fashion sense and bubbly personality, the plus-size model and body positivity advocate often shows off her bountiful curves in revealing outfits and lingerie snaps. While fans are always happy to see more of her voluptuous body, her latest post stirred quite the sensation among her ever-growing base of admirers. The new update garnered over 27,600 views, with more than 9,500 people hitting the “Like” button on the flirty boomerang.

Denise certainly deserved the big wave of appreciation that came her way. The busty model more than delivered, serving up a sweltering clip that saw her looking fabulous in skimpy apparel. Posing for a sultry photoshoot, the 33-year-old hottie rocked her plentiful curves in black lingerie, putting her deep cleavage and buxom assets on display in a tiny, low-cut bra. The minuscule item sported a delicate lacy trim that further lured the gaze to her shapely chest. The model teamed up the scanty garment with a purple robe, which she let slip off of her shoulders in a coquettish gesture that exposed even more skin, upping the sexiness factor.

Denise sizzled in the steamy new update. Snapped in what looked like an 60’s hotel room, one complete with wooden paneling on the walls and a push-button telephone on the nightstand, the gorgeous Latina sat on chair next to the bed, sultrily playing with her hair as she talked on the phone.

The dark-haired beauty gave off some serious 60’s bombshell vibes, showing curves galore and plenty of attitude. Sitting with her legs crossed in an elegant pose, Denise oozed an air of nonchalant confidence as she showcased her strong, curvaceous thigh. At the same time, she flashed a glimpse of her bare midriff, calling even further attention to her generous bust.

Her glam and hairstyle were also up to par. The stunning brunette showed off her luscious locks coiffed in a puffy updo and highlighted her beautiful features with a stylish winged makeup. She paired the sexy look with a smoldering attitude, absentmindedly looking into the distance and slightly parting her plump lips in a provocative way.

Denise captioned the post with a cheeky devil emoji, dialing up on the flirtatiousness. She also used the caption to announce that the look was part of new photoshoot for In Puerto Rico magazine, teasing more sweltering updates to come.

More views from the scorching shoot were posted to Instagram on the magazine’s account.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a big hit with Denise’s fans, who immediately took to the comments section to shower the curvy model with praise and rave about her smoking-hot look.

“OH MY GOD,” one person wrote in all caps, followed by three fire emoji.

“Literal hotline,” quipped a second fan, adding a string of flattering emoji of the fire, heart, and heart-eyes variety.

Loading...

“The baddest!! #alwaysmyfavorite,” read a third message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji, a blowing-kiss emoji, and a fire emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” was a fourth reply, ending with a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji.

“Get this on a billboard. Stat!” commented a fifth Instagram user, clearly entranced with Denise’s 60’s-babe look.