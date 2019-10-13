Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Celebrates Being ‘Thicc’ In Tube Top And Painted-On Jeans

Reginae Carter's latest style choices were a big hit with her Instagram followers.

Reginae Carter recently let her Instagram followers know that she’s proud of the shape of her body. She’s already proven that she’s not afraid to flaunt it by rocking revealing outfits that cling to her every curve, like the wild animal print mini dress that she recently wore to a friend’s birthday party. It may soon be too chilly to bare her toned legs in looks like that one, but Reginae isn’t letting the cooler autumn climate stop her from wowing her admirers with sexy snapshots of her stylish outfits.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne took to Instagram to show off a look that was perfect for the transition from summer to fall. In her snapshot, she’s rocking a pair of extremely tight skinny jeans in a light blue shade with a white tube top. Reginae’s pants have a high waist, so, even though her shirt is short, she’s only flashing the smallest amount of skin on her stomach.

The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star is sporting a small pink purse that she’s wearing cross-body style, and she has on a pair of pink and white sneakers that help tie her whole look together. Reginae’s waist-length hair has an extreme side part, and her beauty look is soft and natural.

Reginae Carter showed off the same bright, skintight look in her Instagram stories, where she posted a video of herself rocking it while sucking on a straw in a canned drink.

“She thicc,” Reginae captioned the video.

Her look was a huge hit with her Instagram followers, who rewarded it with 122,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Ooo you cute nae,” wrote one fan.

“You fire sister,” a second remarked.

“Sis body is killin,” read a third response to Reginae’s post.

Reginae Carter’s followers seemed to prefer her form-fitting ensemble to the outfit that she was wearing in a second snapshot that she had posted on Instagram just two hours before. It was a hooded orange jumpsuit, which was color-coordinated with her purse and trainers. Reginae gave her fashion shoot a fall flavor by sitting on a doorstep in front of a plant with red and orange leaves. That photo earned just under 85,000 likes.

Loading...

However, while Carter’s jumpsuit wasn’t quite as popular as her tube top and skinny jeans, the response to her photo of the look was still overwhelmingly positive.

“You are beautiful,” commented one fan.

“You can hate her all you want but you can’t deny that this girl is gorgeous,” wrote another admirer.