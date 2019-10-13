Mike Johnson Makes An Appearance In Steamy New Music Video

'The Bachelorette's' Mike Johnson starred in Bailey Bryan's new music video.

Mike Johnson might not have found love on national television, but he’s had no shortage of opportunities since his appearance on Hannah Brown’s past season of The Bachelorette. The military veteran was a fan favorite on Brown’s season who made a deep connection with the southern belle but was unfortunately later sent home brokenhearted. Even though the process didn’t end triumphantly for him that time, America has hardly forgotten about him. Most recently he appeared in Bailey Bryan’s new music video, according to People.

Bryan, a Nashville based singer and songwriter, recently released her new song “Where We Started”. She enlisted Johnson to star as her love interest for the music video. The music video was released on October 10. It features a vintage style of filming and lots of steamy shots of Johnson and Bryan enjoying each other’s company.

While Bryan is only 21-years-old and Johnson is 31-years-old, the pair appeared to have great chemistry on set. The music video shows the ups and downs of a relationship, including both sweet moments and the more challenging moments.

In a recent interview, Bryan discussed her inspiration for the song.

“‘Where We Started’ is a song that is both hopeful and heart-wrenching at the same time, but shooting the video for it was pure joy. “I grew up enamored with all things rom-com and Taylor Swift music videos, and the concept for the video was basically a romantic montage with a really cute boy that puts you all the way in your feels when you watch it.”

While Johnson may appear to be getting cozy with the young singer in the video, it’s most likely just acting. The former reality television star is rumored to be dating pop music icon Demi Lovato, as The Inquistr previously reported.

Johnson caught Lovato’s eye when he first appeared on the show and she would frequently make flirty comments about him online. After things didn’t work out for him on television, he and Lovato finally had a chance to meetup in person. In a recent interview, Johnson didn’t hold back from talking about his connection with the star, mentioning how much fun he’s been having with her thus far.

WHERE WE STARTED MUSIC VIDEO.. Starring the talented @baileymyown and myself. Watch exclusively on @people now!!! Watch here: https://t.co/LJNOsaElbM pic.twitter.com/fvv2oyH6Ie — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) October 11, 2019

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well,” Johnson gushed when talking about Lovato.

Johnson did emphasize that for now, they are keeping things casual.