Watch Brazil Vs. Nigeria Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, International Friendly Match In Singapore

Nigeria has struggled since finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations and now must travel to Singapore to face five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

Brazil plays its third match, all of the international friendly variety, since winning the Copa America final over Peru in July. Meanwhile, Nigeria has also struggled since, as The Inquisitr reported, and they took third place in the Africa Cup of Nations, also in July, with a 1-0 win in the consolation match against Tunisia. But neither team has won either of their two games in that span, and Brazil is coming off a sluggish 1-1 draw against another African side, Senegal, also at Singapore’s National Stadium just two days ago. Both teams hope to spring back to life in the match that will stream live from Singapore on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Brazil vs. Nigeria international friendly match on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Singapore Time on Sunday, October 12, at the 55,000-seat National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. In Nigeria, that start time will be 1 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will start at 9 a.m. Brasilia Time in Brazil.

In the United States, the livestream gets underway at 8 a.m. EDT, or 5 a.m. PDT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 7 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday, 9 p.m. Eastern.

Friday’s match against Senegal was not only disappointing in its result for Brazil, but also in the turnout. The five-time world champions are normally one of the world’s top attractions but managed to draw only 20,621 to the 55,000-seat National Stadium for Friday’s game, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

Brazil are heavily favored coming int the game, while the Super Eagles are likely to hold back their veteran players with a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier coming up in just five days when they face Togo. Nigeria lost the first leg of that qualifier by a lopsided 4-1 score, so the team’s focus may understandably on the game to come, rather than on the largely meaningless match against Brazil.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has scored 7 goals for French club Lille already this season. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Nigeria international friendly match, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without direct access to the BeIn Sports network may also access the Brazil-Nigeria match streaming live for free. That would require signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. That way, fans can watch the Seleção vs. Super Eagles match live stream for free.

In Canada, the BeIn Sports Canada sports platform will stream the friendly match live. In Indonesia, tvOne Connect will carry the live stream of the Singapore showdown.

For a lengthy list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the Brazil vs. Nigeria international friendly match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.