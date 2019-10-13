The ‘Friends’ Cast Reunited For Dinner And Lots Of Laughs

Jennifer Aniston reveals details regarding her recent meetup with her former co-stars.

Even though the television show Friends hasn’t been on air since 2004, it remains one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time. Fans continue to re-watch the show via streaming services such as Netflix, and the hype around the show has never seemed to fade throughout the years. It’s because of all that hype that there has been a high demand for a reboot throughout the years. While the reboot is unfortunately not likely to occur, it’s not because the cast doesn’t get along. In fact, the core six recently came together for dinner and plenty of laughs, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, still has lots of love for her former co-stars and is known to hang out with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow pretty regularly. Cox, who played Monica Geller and Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay, are active on social media and frequently post comical photos along with Aniston on Instagram. However, it’s a pretty rare occasion that the entire gang is together at the same time in the same place.

During an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Aniston described the group’s recent meetup and the fun that was had.

“We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard.”

While there were no photos of the entire group together shared publicly, Cox did share one sweet photo of herself along with Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram. LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani on Friends. The trio crowded together for the photo, each smiling broadly.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo. In no time, the post had acquired over 2 million likes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Friends recently celebrated their 25th anniversary on September 22.

Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’ son Ben on the show, opened up in a recent interview about the crush he had on Aniston as a little boy performing on the show. He recalled his difficulty remembering his lines when she was around.