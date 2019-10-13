Kim Kardashian Rocks Massive Cleavage As She Squats On The Floor

Kim Kardashian seems to be the ultimate multi-tasker.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who had just returned from her ancestral home, Armenia — was in Washington, D.C. She was there to support her husband, Kanye West, as he sang spiritual hymns and other songs at Howard University in a surprise visit on the morning of October 12.

After that, the 38-year-old mother-of-four took to her Instagram account to hawk her new underwear collection.

In that most recent post, the reality star law student crouched on a cement floor in a squat while wearing a very revealing bra and loose-legged short shorts. She was apparently hawking her newest version of Skims, her shapewear brand, as she sat with her arms on her knees while a slice of her taut stomach was on view.

The charcoal-colored bra, which came complete with an underwire, was tight-fitting. The garment was also extremely low cut, causing Kim’s breasts to pour out of the bra’s cups for all of the social media’s universe to admire. Her shapely legs were also featured, with her upper thighs in focus given the wide cut of the Skims shorts.

Kim had donned white sneakers paired with white socks before she showed up to pose. Meanwhile, her long hair was parted in the middle and worn down as her black locks cascaded down around and past her shoulders. In addition, the KUWTK OG cast member’s pretty face was adorned with perfected shaped and darkened brows, nude lipstick, smokey shadow, and black mascara.

Kim’s latest Instagram upload was treated to more than 740,000 likes from amongst her more than 149 million fans. In addition, nearly 3000 comments were shared via her astronomical number of followers and fans within a little more than one hour of being posted on her social media platform.

While a large number of admirers put a number of different emoji — from red and yellow hearts to heart-eye faces to lip kisses to flames — in the section reserved for them under Kim’s caption, others used actual words to convey how they felt.

“So innocent looking,” said a commenter who added an angel emoji to further prove his point.

“Omgggg you’re so beautiful,” gushed a second social media admirer.

“Please Kim bless my 32DDDs I can’t find bras anywhere,” begged a third desperate fan.

Others went totally off topic. One person asked if Kim would do their homework and another begged for the reality star to listen to his music. Many more wanted to be followed on their social media platforms.

