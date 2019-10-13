Jennifer Aniston Recalls A Hurtful Comment From Her Youth That Stuck With Her Through Adulthood

Jennifer Aniston recently discussed how the words spoken to those at an impressionable age can stick with a person for a long time.

It is hard to imagine someone as talented and beloved as actress Jennifer Aniston ever struggling with low self-esteem. The actress has enjoyed a vastly successful career that shows no signs of slowing down, even now that she is 50-years-old. Nevertheless, the star was once young too, just like everyone else. Recently, Aniston opened up about a comment made to her when she was only 11-years-old that stuck with her all throughout her adulthood, according to Fox News.

Aniston gave a speech on Friday at Variety’s Power of Women event. The event is meant to empower women, particularly young girls. The actress discussed a poignant moment from her youth in which she was made to feel unworthy and not interesting enough. While she was only a little girl at the time that the comment was made, she never forgot it.

“I remember a parental figure saying to me around the critical age of about 11, after a dinner party, that I was excused from the table because I didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation. Ouch. It stuck to me, it stuck to me like painfully worded sentences can and if I’m being honest — and I’m being honest because I’m 50 and that comes with the territory — I carried that sentence with me into adulthood. I always felt incredibly comfortable giving a voice to the words of others but put me in a table full of strangers and I’d go right back to being 11 years old.”

Aniston went on to emphasize that words matter, especially when someone is young and impressionable. While adults might not realize how much their words can impact a child’s self-esteem, there’s a good chance that their remarks can sting for years to come. In fact, it is when a child is young and impressionable that they desire and need words of encouragement more than ever. If adults use their words to encourage young people rather than tear them down, a child’s whole view upon themselves and their worth can be altered.

Aniston went on to say that it took her a long time to find her own self-confidence. It wasn’t until she finally reached fame while starring on Friends that she began to realize that she was good enough and that she did make a difference in other people’s lives. She recalled how much it meant to her to have fans tell her the show helped them get through a hard time or made them laugh when they needed it most. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.