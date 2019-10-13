Bikini Queen Aubrey O’Day Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors

Aubrey O'Day also talked about which reality shows she'd like to appear on as she looks for love.

Aubrey O’Day has loaded her Instagram page with bikini photos and other snapshots in which she’s wearing very little, much to the delight of her fans. However, while many of her 959,000 followers appreciate getting to see more of her voluptuous body, her photos have also attracted the attention of internet trolls who are accusing her of using plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old former Danity Kane member got real about just how real her face and body are. Aubrey fessed up to using Botox and “a lot of fillers” on her face, but she did not admit to going under the knife. Instead, she said that she uses other methods to change the way she looks.

“I know all the tricks and I use them,” she revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of the Ex on the Beach star’s critics have accused her of digitally altering the revealing images that she shares on social media. Aubrey O’Day did not say whether this is one of the “tricks” that she was referring to, but she did say that she likes what she sees when she looks in the mirror.

“I look in the mirror. I know what I look like,” she said. “I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Aubrey also shared another change that has had an effect on the way that she looks. While she still works out every day and lives a healthy lifestyle, she said that she doesn’t have the energy to “do Barry’s Bootcamp twice a day anymore.”

Aubrey O’Day admitted that the criticism of her appearance did slightly bother her when she was younger, but it doesn’t get to her anymore. She stated that she considers the attacks on her looks “silly,” and she’s even been able to laugh at some of the more creative insults.

It’s just not just internet trolls that chatter about Aubrey’s looks. Radar Online recently consulted a plastic surgeon over what the website described as her “unrecognizable” appearance at the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere on Thursday night, and the expert alleged that she’s likely spent tens of thousands of dollars on various facial surgeries.

Aubrey O’Day, Farrah Abraham and Laura Govan JC Olivera / Getty Images

Aubrey O’Day previously appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with one of her exes, Jersey Shore star Pauly D. However, she doesn’t currently have a man in her life to attend a reality relationship boot camp with, so she’s hoping that maybe she’ll be able to find love on a different reality show.

She joked that she’d love to star on The Bachelorette if the producers of the ABC series ever decided “to step into the dark side” by casting someone “controversial” like her, and she also revealed that she’s a huge fan of the TLC series, 90 Day Fiance.

“Nowadays I just literally watch 90 Day Fiance and I am really just thinking about getting myself a nice little Moroccan man, you know what I’m saying? If all the men can go to Colombia and get themselves a honey, why can’t I?” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “TLC, please do a celeb edition of 90 Day Fiance, I would do it in a heartbeat.”