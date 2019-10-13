Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Rock Sexy Crop Tops, Hard Abs & Skintight Pants

Like they have done before, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou coordinated their outfits as only best friends can do. On Saturday evening, the pair of 22-year-olds who have been in each other’s lives since they were little, wore matching crop tops on Instagram. However, Stassie’s sexy garment was black with white trim and Kylie’s was white with black trim. Both were sleeveless and rocked zippers down the front which allowed their rock hard abs to take center stage.

Their skintight pants were made of busy black-and-white prints, with the pair worn by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star featuring white swirls on a black background while her bestie’s pair was made from a geometric fabric that was black on a field of white.

Both wore their hair in exactly the same style, although Kylie has black hair and Stassie has blond hair. Their locks were parted in the middle and their long, straight strands fell in front of their bodies at chest length. Their famous faces rocked darkened brows, plum-colored pouts, lavender shadow, and black liner.

To accessorize, the two modeled gold jewelry with multiple bracelets on both arms. Stassie placed one arm on Kylie’s knee and Kylie placed one arm on Stassie’s knee.

Both celebrities posted different versions of their most recent photos. Stassie gifted her nearly 6 million fans and followers with a casual shot taken on a staircase as described above. Her upload was captioned “double the trouble,” and received more than 73,000 likes and 31 comments within about 30 minutes of being uploaded.

“Beautiful looking both,” said a fan, who added two red heart emoji and a red rose emoji to the post.

“smoking hot. would u be my trouble forever,” stated another admirer who added a few crying-laughing emoji for more effect.

“This might be my fav twin pic yet,” enthused a third Instagrammer.

“You two are natural born icons,” gushed a fourth Stassie and Kylie fan.

Meanwhile, over on Kylie’s Instagram account, the mogul-model shared a two-picture pack of the pair which has since been removed.

The first image was the same as the one on Stassi’s page, while the second pic showed the two beauties stretching out at the top of one of the staircase’s landings. That photo showed that Kylie and Stassie even shared the same shoes, although Kylie’s stilettos were white and Stassie’s were black.

Kylie’s 148.2 million fans and followers were as enthusiastic as her friend’s, if not more so. She earned likes from 855,000 admirers while more than 5,000 shared comments.

“Every brunette needs a blonde,” said one fan.

“How do you guys have the exact same body?” another asked.

Others were at a loss for words, but instead offered all kinds of emoji, including fire, red heart-faces, and hearts in a variety of colors.

To stay updated on Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, hit up their individual Instagram accounts.