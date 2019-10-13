Emily Ratajkowski Pops Out Of Her Bikini While ‘Chillin’ On The Couch In Revealing Swimwear

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski is back to flaunting her insane bikini body on Instagram, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit.

The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur had recently taken a step back from her sizzling swimsuit photo shoots to promote her brand’s leisurewear collection. Yet her latest post treated fans to a fresh glimpse of bikini goodness as the Sports Illustrated babe slipped into a plunging two-piece to call attention to the Inamorata SWIM line once more.

Shared on her label’s Instagram page on Saturday afternoon, the new snap saw Emily donning a chic black bikini; an ultra-revealing design that perfectly showcased her killer curves. Made up of a tiny bandeau top, one knotted in the front for maximum exposure, and high-waist, high-cut bottoms, the daring two-piece showed a great expanse of toned, tanned skin, offering fans a copious view of her famous curves.

While Emily has posed for a great deal of beachside bikini shots in a bid to peddle her newly launched swimsuit collection, this time around, the talented bikini designer chose to go a different route. The 28-year-old hottie decided to switch things up and stay indoors, posing in a trendy interior; one complete with a white padded couch, a large, sunlit window, and plush dark curtains.

To better showcase the eye-catching swimwear, Emily sultrily lounged on the couch — which was strategically placed under the massive window — thereby putting her jaw-dropping figure on full display. The result was a sexy snap that literally shined the light on her gorgeous curves, reeling in quite a bit of engagement on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

As per usual, Emily put on a very tantalizing display in the sun-kissed photo. The stunning model fully exposed her endless pins, showing off everything from her chiseled thighs to her slender ankles. The brunette beauty slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort, which further emphasized her supple, delicate ankles. However, the clear focus of the steamy shot was Emily’s curvy hip, glistening as she basked in the golden rays of the sun.

Viewers also had their gaze immediately drawn to Emily’s buxom curves, barely contained under the skimpy bikini top. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed some serious cleavage in the scanty piece, nearly popping out of her minuscule swimsuit. While her perky chest was somewhat covered by her long locks, which cascaded over her shoulders in an unruly fashion, the London-born beauty flashed quite a bit of underboob, giving fans an eyeful of her busty assets.

As expected, the saucy pic didn’t go unnoticed by Emily’s fans, who spared no time in taking to the comments section to gush over the smoking-hot look.

Loading...

“The ultimate babe of babes,” wrote one person, adding a couple of black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Emily’s bikini, as well as some other flattering emoji.

“Yess… gorgeous @emrata,” penned a second fan, tagging the model in their post, which ended with a long string of heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

“Very nicely Emily yeah!!! You’re amazing!!!!” commented one particularly enthused fan, clearly in a daze at the sight of Emily’s incredible curves.

“Can I come over,” quipped another Instagram user, followed by a in-love-face emoji, a drooling-face emoji, and a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans who want to keep up with Emily and her sweltering posts should give her a follow on Instagram.