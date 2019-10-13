Donald Trump On Democrats: ‘Frankly, These People Are Crazy’

During a speech before the the Family Research Council on Saturday, President Donald Trump railed against Democratic politicians describing them as “crazy,” Politico reports.

The president spoke before around 3,000 people at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., but instead of discussing religion he mostly defended his presidency, and criticized the Democratic Party.

“These are bad bad people,” Trump said of the Democrats, stating that his administration is “going after” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

According to Trump, Pelosi “hates our country,” which is why she allowed the House to launch a formal impeachment inquiry over his contacts with Ukraine.

According to a complaint filed by an anonymous intelligence community whistleblower, Trump pressured the government of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, in an effort to damage his 2020 presidential bid. According to the whistleblower, Trump threatened to cut military aid unless Ukraine investigated Biden and his son, Hunter.

The transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky corroborates the whistleblower’s claims, according to pro-impeachment Democrats.

But, according to the president, Democrats are “crazy.”

“Look we’ve all seen it, we all seen what’s going on. There was no compromise,” Trump said of the phone call with the Ukraine president.

“Frankly, these people are crazy. They’re crazy. I shouldn’t say it because we’re all the same but they are crazy.”

“I never thought I’d see or hear that word with regard to me,” he added, referring to impeachment.

Apart from blasting Democrats and railing against impeachment, Trump briefly discussed religion, but in the context of what he claims are his administration’s accomplishments.

The president touted the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and his administration’s actions pertaining to religious freedom and abortion.

Trump told the attendees that one of the reasons the Democratic Party is trying to take him down is because he is “fighting” for religious conservatives.

“They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you. That’s a big part of it,” the president said.

“They don’t like you,” he added.

Pastor Bruson, praying for Trump: "I ask that you give the president supernatural discernment to know who is trustworthy and who is not. Bring into the light all deception and intrigue. Expose and reverse the plans of those who would harm President Trump and this nation." pic.twitter.com/NYwHzRvgBn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2019

During his speech, Trump also pointed out that one of the Democratic presidential candidates, Beto O’Rourke, believes the tax-exempt status of churches and religious groups which oppose same-sex marriage needs to be revoked.

As Politico notes, the religious right, a key Republican voting bloc, has embraced Trump. Evangelical Christians in particular took a liking to the president, carrying him to victory in 2016.

Since taking office, Trump has frequently appeared at events hosted by conservative Christian groups.