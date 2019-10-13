Medical Records Prove Jennifer Dulos Was Alive In July, Fotis Dulos’ Lawyer Says

Fotis Dulos' lawyer insists that medical records will reveal information about missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos is a missing Connecticut mother of five who has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping off her children at school and hasn’t been heard from since. Law enforcement officials believe that Jennifer was killed on the night of May 24 and that the attack was orchestrated by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis. However, Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis insists that medical records prove that Jennifer was still alive in July, according to Patch.

On the night of her disappearance, law enforcement found Jennifer’s blood staining her garage floor. They now believe that Fotis was hiding and waiting for her to come home that day after she finished dropping off her kids. Their theory is that he attacked her when her guard was down and then later disposed of the evidence. However, if what Pattis is claiming about Jennifer’s medical records is true, then it will essentially discredit this entire theory, making this case even more confusing.

Pattis says that medical billing records prove that Jennifer sought out reproductive services on July 7 and that the bill for the service performed was processed the following month. This would mean that Jennifer was alive months after police believe her to have been killed, if not still alive now. Pattis, who is known to be outspoken in the press despite a gag order regarding this case, explained his theory during a recent interview.

“Since the previous ruling, the defendant has come into possession of a billing record for Jennifer Dulos indicating that on July 7, 2019 a medical provider reported Ms. Dulos received ‘reproductive’ services. That provider apparently sent a bill to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on August 16, 2019. The undersigned has a copy of a ‘Claims Detail’ indicating a claim number. The bill reflects a balance due to the insurer.”

It will take more than medical records, however, for Pattis to prove his client’s innocence. As The Inquisitr previously reported, two figures appearing to be Fotis and Troconis were caught on video the night that Jennifer went missing dropping garbage bags into various dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. They have both been arrested twice now in connection to the case, which is still being considered a missing person’s investigation.

Both Troconis and Fotis face two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with evidence. Police also found a blood-like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA in one of Fotis’ vehicles.