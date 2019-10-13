Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Reach Next Level In Their Relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took their relationship to a new level on Saturday. The newly-formed couple enjoyed a breakfast date with Miley’s mom, Tish, claims TMZ, who produced photographic proof of the small but important gathering that took place on October 12.

The threesome was spotted in an eatery in Toluca Lake, located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Like Kaitlynn Carter before him, Miley apparently wanted to be sure her new boo was inducted into the family fold.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer introduced Kaitlynn to Tish in much the same way as she introduced her mom to Cody when the two girlfriends met one of her parents. The three women became acquainted over a meal in West Hollywood after the pair had only been seeing each other in a romantic way for a very short amount of time.

Needless to say, look-alike Tish and Miley are very close. Mom and daughter often travel together, and they have worked with each other, too. The pair have even admitted to having smoked weed together.

Beyond her closeness with the Cyrus matriarch, Miley does not apparently wait very long before getting romantically involved. Her relationships with both Kaitlynn and Cody occurred one right after the other and almost immediately after Miley split from her husband and long-time beau, Liam Hemsworth.

Liam, who recently filed for divorce from Miley, has also reportedly moved on with a new lady love. He has been linked with Maddison Brown, with whom he held hands with while they were in New York City together this past week.

Meanwhile, Cody recently said that he and Miley have been ready for romance for quite a while. That admission came after the Australian hunk relayed that he and the former Hannah Montana star were friends for a long time before they became a couple.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship. The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

The obviously enamored pair have been hanging out with each other since early October, which indicates that their romance is revving up extremely fast. Stay tuned for more on this fun-loving, pop-singing couple.

