Wendy Williams Suggests Rapper Diddy Arranged An Attack Upon Her

Wendy Williams says Diddy arranged for a girl group to attack her in the 1990s.

Television personality Wendy Williams is known for her outlandish, unexpected public remarks. The host of The Wendy Williams Show is outspoken to say the least and has shared some pretty crazy stories from her past. However, her most recent accusation against rapper Diddy may take the cake. During Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams claimed that Diddy once arranged for a girls group to attack her, according to AOL.

Williams claims that this bizarre incident took place in the 1990s when she worked at a radio station. She says that upon finishing her shift at work and preparing to leave, she was greeted by a band of girls waiting for her with the intention of beating her up. Williams insists the group was sent to find her by a music mogul.

“Once upon a time, there was music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a** in front of the radio station. I finish my shift, round up my headphones to see everyone lined up on the side of the window, looking down at the sidewalk. And I’m going downstairs, and my new boyfriend at the time (the bad Kevin) and I go downstairs to see this girl group jump out of a gypsy cab to kick my a**.”

While Williams didn’t specifically say Diddy’s name while telling her story, but the rapper certainly fits her description and was identified quickly by fans as the music mogul she is referring to. The rapper has owned the label Bad Boy Records since 1993. Bad Boy Records is the record label that a girls group named Total was signed to. The group was most popular in the 1990s and consisted of Kima Raynor, Keisha Spivey, and Pamela Long.

In the past, Williams went into greater detail about this particular attack, saying that it was these three women that confronted her via cab as they were instructed to do.

Loading...

Williams finally appears to be back to her normal, chatty self after a long past year of many obstacles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams spent some time in the spring living in a sober house when she gained control of her addictions. In addition to other various health problems, Williams’ marriage of over two decades to Kevin Hunter also came to an end. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after he welcomed a baby girl with his mistress.