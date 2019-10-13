WWE News: Triple H Shares Thoughts On WWE Signing Cain Velasquez

One of the biggest surprises in WWE this year happened on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. After Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in a matter of seconds to win the WWE Championship, Cain Velasquez showed up with Rey Mysterio and attacked his former UFC rival.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Velasquez has now retired from mixed-martial arts to focus his attention on WWE by signing a multi-year contract. By joining WWE, Velasquez marks the latest in a string of MMA fighters to make the jump to pro wrestling, and Triple H couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

Citing an interview with “The Game” following yesterday’s Crown Jewel press conference, 411Mania is reporting that he sees the addition of Velasquez to the roster as a game-changing moment for WWE. This is because he believes that Velasquez is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world.

“It’s big. Whenever you can get the level of an athlete of Cain Velasquez, it’s a Ronda Rousey moment. He’s now a WWE superstar. He’s now fully engaged with us. It’s phenomenal. Household name. The biggest thing for me is world-class athletes. To be able to take WWE to that next level of athleticism. When you talk about somebody like Cain Velasquez, the elite of the elite, right?. Getting him to be apart of WWE is huge.”

Velasquez has been booked to face Lesnar at Crown Jewel, and despite Triple H’s glowing praise for WWE’s latest recruit, he still believes that “The Beast” has the advantage.

During the interview, the former multi-time World Champion said that Velasquez is stepping into Lesnar’s “world,” which will put him at a disadvantage until he’s more experienced between the ropes.

Lesnar and Velasquez’s rivalry goes all the way back to their days in UFC, as WWE’s newest signing was one of the few people to topple “The Beast” in the octagon.

Velasquez is still a relative newcomer to squared circle competition, but he does have in-ring experience having wrestled for Mexico’s Triple A promotion earlier this year.

According to the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, by the way of Ringside News, Velasquez will be reporting to WWE’s Performance Center to develop his in-ring skills until his match at Crown Jewel.

Another wrestling newcomer who’ll be appearing at Crown Jewel is the boxing superstar Tyson Fury, who is also currently training at the Performance Center ahead of his match against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Saudi Arabian super show.