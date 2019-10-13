Ronnie Magro Shares First Social Media Post Since Arrest, Takes Daughter Ariana To Disney World

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Magro has made his first post on social media since his October 4 arrest. The reality star had been arrested and booked for kidnapping and domestic violence after an altercation with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Jen Harley. Jen was granted a restraining order against Ronnie, which prevented the 33-year-old from coming within 100 yards of Jen, their daughter Ariana Sky, or Jen’s home.

TMZ is reporting that the protective order against Ronnie has expired, and the father wasted no time in getting to his daughter. Ronnie shared a quick video to his Instagram story on Saturday evening that featured him and Ariana riding the Dumbo ride at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The pair were smiling and sticking their tongues out at the camera, and Ronnie seemed happier than ever. TMZ suggested Ronnie was trying to squeeze in time with Ariana before Jen could extend the protective order against him. The protective order expired yesterday.

According to the news outlet, Ronnie does not plan on fighting Jen as she seeks to extend the protective order, but he is going to enjoy as much time with Ariana as possible if a judge grants her request eventually. Jen and Ronnie are reportedly broken up for good after the altercation and have not been spotted together since.

Jen has also mostly stayed off social media, only sharing an Instagram story today as well. The story from Jen showed Ariana having lunch out with three other babies. This could mean that Jen is also in Florida near Ronnie, but the two have not been seen together around Disney World.

An insider close to Ronnie spoke with People recently about the October 4 incident.

“His main concern is the well-being of his daughter. He’s focusing on that and that alone.”

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars have admitted they’ve reached out to Ronnie but haven’t heard back at this time. Both Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said Ronnie has been dodging their texts, but they’re still continuing to give him advice even if he doesn’t answer.

Loading...

It’s not just Ronnie from the cast who’s been in the headlines lately. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has just split from boyfriend Zack Carpinello after being upset over last Thursday night’s episode. Jenni was too upset with Zack over the way he interacted with Angelina Pivarnick on the show and claimed she had no idea her now ex-boyfriend had been inappropriate behind her back. Zack has publically apologized by Angelina has remained rather silent on the matter.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.