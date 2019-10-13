Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Exposes Chest In Ultra-Racy Swimsuit Shot

The sizzling model flashed her cleavage and bare chest as she slipped out of her bathing suit on Instagram.

Canadian lingerie model Danielle Knudson brought some serious heat to Instagram with her latest photo share. On Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old hottie took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling swimsuit snap that left fans hot and bothered, drawing in a flurry of gushing messages from her ardent admirers.

The gorgeous blonde is no stranger to flashing the flesh on Instagram. As people who follow Danielle on a regular basis know all too well, the stunning Guess girl takes a lot of pride in her modeling work and often shares footage from her torrid lingerie photo shoots. Even when the cameras aren’t rolling, Danielle still finds the time to treat fans to the occasional swimsuit snap, showing off her insane bikini body as she enjoys her time off sunning herself on one exotic beach or another.

Her latest update fell into the first category and saw the blond bombshell modeling a plunging black one-piece as part of a swimsuit photo shoot set at the beach. Photographed against the backdrop of a clam blue sea, with the crystal-clear sky hanging overhead, Danielle looked smoking-hot as she showcased the form-fitting bathing suit — one that perfectly highlighted her hourglass frame.

The Canadian beauty showed some major skin in the black one-piece, which beautifully complemented her glowing tan. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Danielle held nothing back as she showed off her chic bathing suit, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in the sun-kissed snap.

As she gave a smoldering look to the camera, she slipped out of the clingy swimsuit, letting one strap completely fall off of her sculpted shoulder. The flirty gesture exposed her perky chest, offering fans an eyeful of her deep cleavage. To keep the shot from becoming too NSFW, Danielle censored her curves by strategically placing one hand over her bare breast.

The fair-haired beauty flashed more than her busty assets in the ultra-racy photo. As she soaked up the sun in the revealing one-piece — which boasted a deep-cut neckline and a high-cut bottom — Danielle put all of her killer curves on display, offering fans a copious view of her chiseled hips. Likewise, her toned thighs were also amply showcased, as was her incredible thigh gap.

To add more spice to the already steamy shot, Danielle rocked a sultry wet-hair look that suggested she had just come from a dip in the cooling waves.

Needless to say, Danielle slayed the beach-babe look. The Canadian beauty sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing among her ever-growing fanbase, leaving followers drooling over the hotness.

“So sexy and sensual,” one person commented on the photo, adding a trio of flattering emoji of the fire, heart-eyes, and heart variety.

“Putting the fun back into one piece suits,” penned a second fan.

“WOOOOOOOW SO BEAUTIFUL!!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user, sprinkling an assortment of flattering emoji within their post.

“Heat on the ocean,” read a fourth message, which began with a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

Plenty of followers were left speechless by Danielle’s hot swimsuit look, opting to leave only a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration. Others felt more inspired and sought to attract Danielle’s attention with flirty comments — and even the odd marriage proposal.

“My frozen margarita is no longer frozen. SMOKIN HOTT [sic],” quipped one fan, throwing a string of fire emoji into the mix.

“You’re a Goddess,” declared another ardent admirer, adding, “will you marry me?”