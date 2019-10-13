AEW News: Huge Tag Team Match Announced For ‘Dynamite’

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Jon Moxley and PAC will team up to take on Adam Page and Kenny Omega on the next episode of Dynamite, which will air on TNT live from Philadelphia this Wednesday.

The match stems from an incident that happened on the last episode of the show, after Moxley made his return to in-ring competition by defeating Shawn Spears in a hard-fought.

However, following the match, Moxley was confronted by Omega, whom he put through a glass table on last week’s show. The pair have been feuding for months, and the rivalry continues to intensify by the week.

Before the pair could come to blows, though, Omega was attacked from behind by PAC, who provided commentary during the match and voiced his frustrations about his current status and dislike of other AEW wrestlers.

PAC has his own history with Omega after beating him in one-on-one action at All Out. He also has previous beef with Page which goes all the way back to the lead up to AEW’s inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Of course, Moxley is set to face Omega at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view after their last planned match — which was set to take place at All Out — was cancelled after Moxley got injured.

Page, meanwhile, has been a long-term ally of Omega’s in The Elite faction, so their pairing makes a lot of sense. Both superstars are also badly in need of a victory, while Moxley and PAC have both been on a roll.

How Page and PAC will factor into the current rivalry between Omega and Moxley remains to be seen. It’s possible that PAC could force himself into their match at Full Gear to make it a triple threat, as the friction between him and Moxley was also evident on Dynamite.

NEW MATCH ADDED: This Wednesday in #AEWPhiladelphia we will see Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page vs PAC & Jon Moxley on #AEWDynamite Tune in to AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama 8/7c pic.twitter.com/Zsr1qVNi7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 11, 2019

Despite his beef with Omega, Moxley wasn’t happy about PAC interfering in the showdown between him and Omega. After Omega fell, Moxley walked away disappointed.

The Full Gear opponents were set to have a duel with a broom and a baseball bat — both of which were covered in barbed wire — and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion ruined their fight.

The show will also feature a World Championship match, as Chris Jericho will defend his prize against Darby Allin in a street fight.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, “The Painmaker” took some shots at WWE on the last show, and it’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for fans on the next episode.