‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Slowly Spreads Legs In Tattered Blue Jeans & Crop Top

Another day, another sexy array of Instagram snaps from Playboy model Lexi Wood.

It was just 24 hours ago that Lexi took to Instagram to treat her followers to not one, but three different snaps of herself rocking a pair of tattered light blue jeans and a white crop top.

The blue jeans featured a gaping hole on one of the knees and a few smaller tattered holes on the thigh of her other pant leg. The white crop top also appeared tattered as if it has been ripped or cut to be exceptionally short.

In the first photo, Lexi sat with her legs crossed as her knee poked out of the gaping hole on the jeans. She had her arms up in the air with her elbows bent as she looked to be pulling her brunette locks back into a pony tail. The short length of the crop top allowed the model to put her toned midriff on full display. The way she had her arms in the air also drew attention to her smooth hairless armpits. The photo featured Lexi sitting on a medium grey floor with a white wall behind her. She was barefoot and had white toenails.

The second photo may have been the most seductive of the collection. Lexi was now sitting in a black folding chair with a wicker texture on the back. She had one of her feet pulled up into the seat of the chair as her legs were slightly spread for the camera.

What was truly seductive about the photo, however, is the facial expression Lexi is making as she has the tip of her tongue sticking out of the side of her mouth while she looks to be sucking on her thumb. Wood also intently gazed up at the camera when the photo was snapped.

The third photo featured Lexi Wood back on the floor with her legs completely spread. She was rocking the same outfit. Because she was leaning forward, however, the crop top appeared to be a little longer in length.

Lexi had her hands crossed over each other at the wrists as she placed them between her legs on the floor in front of her. The brunette bombshell had her head tilted slightly to the side. Her hair looked almost as if it was blowing in a slight gust of wind.

The photo photo was a hit with her followers.

Presently, Lexi Wood has a following on Instagram of 638,000 people. In 24 hours since the photo went live on her profile, it has accumulated just shy of 20,000 likes and nearly 150 comments.

Loading...

A quick scroll of the comment section reveals a smattering of heart and fire emoticons.

“Stunning,” “hottie,” and “beauty” were some of the single word complements her followers used to describe the picture. She even had one excited follower ask if she was married or had a boyfriend.

Overall, the sizzling display of her tiny frame was well-received by her followers.