Blond Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her ‘Overflowing’ Cups In New Instagram Photo

Lindsey Pelas, a model who describes herself as genetically gifted, is showing off those natural assets in her new Instagram photo.

In the shot, Lindsey wears her golden curls over one shoulder with makeup that accentuates her bright green eyes. She is also spilling out of a sparkly mini dress that seems like its straining to contain her voluptuous decolletage, a fact that she mentions in the caption.

“Some people look at life with a cup half-full but I prefer mine overflowing,” she wrote.

The humorous caption appears to have delighted some of the fans who took the time to read it.

“The caption,” wrote Annelise Jr, a fellow model who has over 750,000 followers on Instagram.

“Love this caption,” another fan wrote.

“So punny,” a third admirer of Lindsey’s sense of humor said. “That’s why we love you!”

But others used the post’s comments section as an opportunity to comment on the model’s physical beauty.

“You’re looking incredibly beautiful, I must agree with you on the cup,” one person commented.

And one fan voiced their speculation on Lindsey’s love life.

“With those things, I’m pretty you never have paid for a drink,” they said.

Lindsey is no stranger to showing off her cleavage on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted it in her previous post in which she’s wearing a sparkly bikini with denim chaps. The photo currently has over 150,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments, as of the time of this writing.

The outfit looks very cowgirl-inspired and in the caption, she revealed that the photo was a behind-the-scenes shot for her new calendar photo shoot. She also asked fans to guess her theme and several of them offered up variations of “Wild West.”

According to her website, the theme for her 2019 calendar was “Wet,” and as the name implies, it features photos of Lindsey in clothes that are drenched. The calendar retails for $39.99 on her site.

But there’s more to Lindsey Pelas than seductive Instagram photos and calendars. The bio on her website reveals that she has a degree in history from Louisiana State University. She also has a podcast called Eyes Up Here.

“Blonde, busty and…brainy? Model and Social Media Superstar Lindsey Pelas is here to end social stereotyping one topic at a time,” reads the show’s description on PodTail. “Inspired by a life of being misunderstood, this modern-day bombshell is guaranteed to have you seeing past the bikini and why we can all use a little Eyes Up Here.”

To see more of Lindsey Pelas’ stunning photos and witty captions, be sure to follow her on Instagram.