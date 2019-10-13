Chanel West Coast Goes Braless In Liquid-Effect Minidress: ‘That’s My Type’

Chanel West Coast is making style headlines all over again. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper might come with both a television and a music career, but the Ridiculousness star is also rising as somewhat of a fashion face: Chanel is a pretty active influencer on her social media, with her red carpet looks also known to turn heads.

Today didn’t see Chanel watering grass in a semi-sheer ballgown, but it did bring out the star’s racy dress sense.

Earlier today, Chanel took to her Instagram stories. The star updated a fair bit, with stories showing her in Washington D.C. at what appeared to be an airport, with an announcement that she was headed to West Virginia. Chanel then appeared to post a story from inside an elevator, with the look definitely being a statement one. First off, Chanel was rocking bright pink hair – dubbing Chanel a blonde or a brunette is pretty hard these days, with the star opting for sensational color changes pretty frequently.

Chanel was seen rocking a silvery, purple-colored and liquid-effect minidress that flaunted her fit and curvy frame. The look was a braless one, although Chanel can totally pull that off. The star paired her glittery number with a neon green shoulder bag, plus crystal-like jewels around her neck. Chanel also delivered some speech.

“That’s my type,” she said.

Chanel seems to be hard-hitter. The star comes with a fierce attitude – it isn’t just about the famous laugh with Chanel. The rapper has also opened up about being a woman in the industry. Speaking to Too Fab, West Coast spoke her mind.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that,” Chanel said.

Loading...

Hip-hop may have its male superstars, but the industry has definitely paved the way for women. Chart-topping artists include the likes of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B these days, with the heavyweights such as Missy Elliott not forgotten. Newcomers are even making headlines, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” track having proven an immense hit.

Chanel recently updated her Instagram in a foil-like and gold gown. Fans wishing to see just what Chanel rocks next should follow her Instagram.