Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Are On Totally Different Pages In Regards To Cheating Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli seems unbothered by the scandal, but Lori Loughlin fights to remain under the radar.

When the news of the college admissions scandal first broke, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the first big names to be brought up in connection to the scandal. Now, months after the initial release of the news, Loughlin and her husband are still claiming they are innocent. Both of them are continuing to handle the situation in very different ways, according to Fox News.

During Loughlin’s first court date, the star strode in with a smile on her face. She was dressed in designer clothes and looked completely unworried about the charges she was facing. She even took the time to take selfies with fans gathered outside the courthouse, a move that earned her some criticism in the media. Now, however, it appears that the star has finally realized the gravity of this situation. She’s no longer signing autographs in public but rather has been doing everything possible to avoid the public eye and slip under the radar.

When she does need to leave her home to get groceries or run other errands, the star tends to try to avoid being recognized by wearing a large hat, plain colored clothing, and always a pair of sunglasses.

While Loughlin may be concerned about what kind of fate awaits her and disheartened by her ruined reputation, Giannulli appears to be doing just fine. If he is worried about potential prison time, he isn’t showing his concern publicly, according to an inside source.

“Lori and Moss are reacting and handling the scandal completely differently. Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him. Lori has started wearing large hats and scarves to avoid people noticing her. She doesn’t wait around to see anyone, and when she plays golf, she tees off from the fourth hole to avoid being spotted by members inside the clubhouse.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli are some of the biggest alleged offenders involved in this scandal, which law enforcement has dubbed operation varsity blues. They are accused of paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at The University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever participated in the sport.