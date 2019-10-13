Tulsi Gabbard Blasts ‘The New York Times,’ Claims Profile Written About Her Is ‘Smear Piece’

Gabbard doubled down on accusations that the Democratic National Committee and the mainstream media are 'rigging' the election against her.

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard grabbed headlines again after accusing a major media outlet of turning against her, calling a profile about the candidate published in The New York Times on Saturday a “smear piece.”

According to The Hill, The New York Times published a piece titled, “What, Exactly, Is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?” in which the newspaper suggests that because Gabbard has publicly claimed that the mainstream media is rigging the election against her that she’s picking up the praise of undesirable groups which would be an obvious turn-off to her core supporters.

“As she injects chaos into the 2020 Democratic primary by accusing her own party of ‘rigging’ the election, an array of alt-right internet stars, white nationalists and Russians have praised her,” the sub-heading of the article read.

On Saturday afternoon, Gabbard took to Twitter to seemingly bolster her recent claims that she’s being treated unfairly as a Democratic candidate by the press and by the Democratic National Committee.

“As if to prove my point, NYT just published a ‘greatest hits’ smear piece. All your favorite hits in one article! These are the folks who will be acting as the ‘neutral’ questioners/moderators of Tuesday’s debate lol,” Gabbard tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, though Gabbard failed to qualify for the September debate stage, she did manage to qualify for the October debate. However, after a Twitter video this week in which she accused the DNC and the media of turning on her, she has threatened to boycott the debate altogether.

In the tweeted video, Gabbard claimed that the DNC and corporate media rigged the 2016 election against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to give former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton the nomination. She doubled down, claiming similar circumstances are taking place for the 2020 presidential election.

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and corporate media are rigging the election again, but this time against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” Gabbard said.

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

Gabbard supported her claims by accusing the DNC of using “polling and other arbitrary methods” that she claims lack proper transparency and said that the debates are geared toward television entertainment rather than their true purpose of helping American voters decide on a candidate.

“In short, the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process,” Gabbard said.

The Hawaii lawmaker met the required donor threshold for the November Democratic primary debates, but hasn’t managed to meet the polling requirements yet. Fellow long-shot candidate and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has already fully qualified for the November debate.