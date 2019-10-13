WWE Rumors: More Details On Edge’s Potential Return Emerge Ahead Of ‘Crown Jewel’

Even though Edge shot down rumors that he’d been cleared to return to in-ring action by WWE’s medical team, speculation surrounding his comeback continues to heat up.

PWInsider is reporting that Edge — whose real name is Adam Copeland — was in Pittsburgh recently after being flown out to the city by WWE for “business.” While that could mean anything, Pittsburgh has an interesting association with WWE.

As the report states, wrestlers are usually flown to the city when they are scheduled to see Dr. Joseph Maroon, the head of WWE’s medical team. Of course, the recent rumors, coupled with this latest development, has naturally only fueled talk of the Hall of Famer returning for one more match.

Given that Edge was forced to retire due to career-ending injuries, WWE would require Maroon to give him the go-ahead before the company ever allowed him to step in the squared circle again. In recent months, however, the Hall of Famer has hinted at a possible return.

As quoted by Ringside News, Edge recently opened up about his appearance at this year’s SummerSlam on his podcast. In the segment, he speared Elias and came out of the situation unscathed, and it appears to have made him consider returning to action.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

Edge has since left his podcast to spend more time with his family, but the career change has also led some fans and pundits to believe that his decision was partly based on his desire to return to WWE.

Last week, The Inquisitr noted that Edge had reportedly signed a new deal with WWE, which supposedly included a clause about Edge returning to the ring.

Loading...

With Crown Jewel just around the corner, WWE could be looking to bring him back. Saudi Arabia events are already synonymous with retired performers enjoying one last hurrah. Shawn Michaels even came out of retirement for a match last year, so anything is possible.

Edge retired from in-ring action in 2011 after he was diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. He was told to retire immediately after his match with Albert Del Rio at WrestleMania that year, or else risk becoming permanently paralyzed or worse.

A comeback would be a health risk for the 45-year-old, but he’s had time to heal these past few years and he wouldn’t be the first superstar to make a miraculous comeback.