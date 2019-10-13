Top Prosecutor In College Admissions Scandal Sheds Details On Lori Loughlin’s Potential Prison Time

If Lori Loughlin is convicted in connection to the college admissions scandal, she'll be facing far more prison time than Felicity Huffman.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for former Full House star Lori Loughlin who is caught up in the ongoing college admissions scandal along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The actress, who once had a squeaky clean reputation, is now facing potentially years in prison. While there has been intense media speculation about what type of sentence Loughlin would receive if she was convicted in connection to the case, there is really no telling what prosecutors will do. In a rare interview, the lead prosecutor in the case revealed a few details about what Loughlin’s fate could entail, according to USA Today.

As more and more wealthy and influential parents are sentenced in connection to the college admissions scandal, there have been a lot of theories about how much prison time Loughlin would get if she is proved to be guilty. In a recent televised interview, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling emphasized that if Loughlin is convicted, she can expect far more time behind bars than Felicity Huffman, the Desperate Housewives actress that is also involved in this case.

“If she is convicted, I don’t think I’m giving away any state secrets by saying we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman. I can’t tell you exactly what that would be. The longer the case goes, let’s say she goes through to trial, if it’s after trial, I think certainly we’d be asking for something substantially higher. If she resolved her case short of trial, something a little lower than that. It’s tough to tell at this point.”

Lelling went on to say that Huffman handled the shameful situation essentially as well as she possibly could, at least from the stance of the prosecution. While Huffman did commit a crime, she wasted to time in admitting her fault, showing remorse, apologizing, and accepting her fate. Because she did everything she could to make amends, she received only a mere 14-day prison sentence that she will begin on October 2o.

Loading...

Loughlin, on the other hand, will not be looked upon with much sympathy from the prosecution because of the way she and her husband decided to go in terms of not accepting a guilty plea and fighting the charges.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters a spot at The University of Southern California.