‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Ripped Jeans With A Ginger Ale On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry seems to have spent the weekend chilling out. The Teen Mom 2 star has a ton of pressure in her life; being a celebrity might bring in cash, but it means being in the public eye all the time. Kailyn will get judged on her social media for all sorts of reasons; a fan recently lashed out at the star for her three children all having been fathered by different men.

Kailyn will always shine, though. The blonde has a way of looking stunning in casual clothing. She even updated her Instagram stories yesterday with soaking-wet hair, as she mentioned using her own Pothead haircare brand when washing her hair.

Kail’s Instagram stories today showed her relaxing with friends and family. One photo showed her with a friend and smiling for the camera with that stunning grin. The photo offered hints of the mother-of-three’s outfit, with fans seeing a cute camo top.

Fortunately, other stories offered a more comprehensive view of Kailyn’s look, with the outfit proving to fly the flag for Kailyn’s low-frills sense of style. The star was outfitted in a ripped pair of jeans. One story actually showed the jeans shot from above in selfie mode, with Kailyn seen showcasing the cold beverage she was enjoying.

Kailyn was sipping on a can of Canada Dry; she seems to love their Blackberry Ginger Ale.

Kailyn has had a busy year. The star made headlines for a trip to Hawaii this summer, with stunning photos of the star landing on her social media. The vacation had its risks, though, with Kailyn admitting that she could face jail time as a result of visitation details that might have been messed up by her bringing her son along.

Kailyn’s status as a single mother remains a talking point. While other MTV stars, such as Chelsea Houska, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, have found true love, Kailyn hasn’t had it so easy. That said, she seems to be managing.

Kail has mentioned her struggle to meet people — even platonically — in an Instagram post that came as a paid partnership with dating and friend-finding app Bumble.

Loading...

“Is it just me or is it super hard to find cool friends as an adult? Or how about when you move to a new city and know absolutely no one? It’s summertime, I need down-to-earth boss ladies to hang with me in the sunshine!”

It looked like Kail got plenty of sunshine with her friends today.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.