Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West At Howard University After Returning From Armenia To A Warm D.C. Welcome

Kim Kardashian has been dashing all over the world these days. The American law student, reality star traveled to Armenia this past week and then on October 12, she landed in Washington, D.C. with her children, North and Saint, to meet up with her husband, Kanye West. The couple surprised Howard University when Kanye delivered his weekly church service on Saturday as Kim and two of her kids appeared at the college to lend their support.

While in the nation’s capital, Kim and her family were treated like royalty. Her hotel accommodations included special sweets in the form of various chocolate delicacies. Among the treats were a chocolate replica of the White House and a telephone made of M&Ms, reports People.

Also among the eatable bounty was a chocolate version of Kim’s most recent Christmas card which included the Keeping Up with Kardashians star, Kanye, and three of their four little ones. Even the frame that held the picture and the base that held the frame was made of chocolate.

Needless to say, these treats were incredibly enticing, especially among certain members of the Kardashian-West family. One of her posse, who shall remain nameless, managed to take a bite out of the chocolate surprise, in turn surprising the child’s mom who jokingly scolded the guilty — and extremely satiated — party who had nibbled on the chocolate in the middle of the night.

When Kim, Kanye, North, and Saint headed for Howard University, the California-based family bundled up for the occasion. Six-year-old North rocked a cozy jacket that seemed about three sizes too big for her while 3-year-old Saint wrapped himself in fleece. Both kids wore sneakers and North accessorized by an oversized pair of square shades.

Kim has called her life with four kids “grueling” but she also said that being a mother “is the best feeling in the world,” as reported by People, who added to that concept by admitting that four children were her limit.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

Meanwhile, Kim and the rest of her tribe were happy to support Kanye, even when that meant needing to be ready to go out early on Saturday morning while suffering jetlag. The whole crew headed over to Howard so that the musician could perform “Jesus Walks” with a gospel choir who backed up the singer.

To keep updated on Kim Kardashian, with and without the other members of her family, follow the celebrity on her Instagram account.