Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Ample Cleavage In New Snap

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new car selfie.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell could be seen wearing a front-zipper sports bra that she deliberately left slightly unzipped to expose an ample amount of cleavage.

The model wore her tresses into waves and wore a full face of makeup which included a rose-pink lip color, a tinge of pink blusher, bronze eyeshadow and lots of mascara.

She accessorized with a dainty silver pendant in her neck and looked straight into the camera to strike a post.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Bruna decided not to include a caption with the picture. Within three hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 450 comments where fans praised her for her beauty as well as her sexy body.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Bruna’s fellow models. These included Hannah Palmer, Vanessa Christine, Violet Summers and Rachel Bush, among others.

“Beautiful inside and out,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“God damn! You are so hot. Love u so much, [you’re] so amazing!” another one wrote.

The remaining fans wrote words and phrases like “so unbelievable,” “extremely beautiful,” “the most beautiful girl in the world,” and “simply wonderful,” to praise the model.

Before sharing the latest selfie, Bruna treated her fans to a sultry video where she could be seen showing off her pert derriere through skimpy black panties that she teamed with a matching crop top. The video was filmed for some luxury car in Miami, Florida, per the geotag.

Within a day of posting, the video has amassed more than 193,000 views, over 63,000 likes and close to 560 comments where fan drooled over the model’s pert derriere and praised her in explicit terms.

Loading...

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Bruna has the best booty in the world, while another one opined that the model is simply amazing and that he’s in love with her.

One of her female fans wrote that she looks up to Bruna, adding that the model represents her ideal body goals.

Other fans and followers either used complimentary words and phrases to express their admiration for the model or opted for a millennial way and used hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to convey their message.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, prior to becoming famous, Bruna used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym. Seeing her amazing figure and good looks, people started suggesting her to try the world of modeling. That’s how she entered the fitness modeling industry.