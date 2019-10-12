‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitlan Ward Bursts Out Of Unzipped Racer Girl Jumpsuit At Comic-Con

Maitland Ward is back on the ‘Gram. In fact, it looks like the adult entertainment star updated her Instagram today straight from Comic-Con. Maitland did kick off the day by lifting up her shirt, although the amount of cleavage on show in the social media update made earlier today likely wouldn’t be permitted at a public event.

This star will make the most of her assets, though.

Maitland’s photo showed her posing at Comic-Con with Will Friedle. The redhead had opted for a bright-colored outfit that just about tapped into her love of cosplay, with the look taking on a racer girl outfit. The finish was a very sexy one, though, with the 42-year-old seen rocking a bold red jumpsuit with a yellow zipper appearing very much undone. The star’s cleavage was somewhat bursting out of the all-in-one piece, although Maitland was showing less skin than is seen in some of her very provocative Instagram photos. The look was fun, though, with check details in black-and-white offsetting the red. The star also appeared with her signature red hair worn down and falling near her shoulders.

Maitland smiled for her snap with one hand on her waist. Red nails matched her outfit, with the star also rocking red lips. A caption announced that Ward was happy to be back with her Boy Meets World co-star.

Maitland has definitely proven a talking point of late. The star’s good-girl image from her television days is somewhat behind her, with the actress deciding to pursue a career in pornography.

Ward has opened up about her career shift, stating that it was her background in cosplay that proved an impetus for moving into the adult entertainment industry.

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago – only a couple months ago. I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along’, but it was like, ‘I need to do this.’ I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that,” the star told In Touch Weekly.

“I hope my past and stuff can add any legitimacy to a great project, to get attention or to get people to actually watch and say, ‘Oh yeah, it is really good,'” Maitland added.

Maitland’s social media definitely seems to reflect her current career path, with super-sexy images and captions regularly landing on her account. Fans wishing to see more of Maitland should follow her Instagram.