Felicity Huffman Will Be Allowed To Sun Tan In Prison

It’s hard to imagine life in jail, particularly if you’ve lived as cushy a life as that of Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. Huffman’s upcoming prison date is getting ever nearer, and more and more details about what she can expect from life behind bars continue to emerge. On October 20, the star will head to FCI Dublin, a low-security facility outside San Francisco. She will spend a total of 14 days there, according to E! News.

This particular prison is known for housing celebrities and for being a bit cushier than other jails. It even includes sun decks where Huffman will be permitted to spend at least an hour a day during the weekends. As difficult as the rest of prison may be for the actress, at least she’ll be going through the turmoil while getting a tan.

While not every aspect of Huffman’s stay will be unbearable, she will hardly get to lounge around. The actress will have to wake up early in the morning, make her bed, and clean. She’ll also have limited resources in terms of hygiene products, and will receive only a one roll of toilet paper and a basic hygiene kit at the beginning of her stay that will be expected to last for the duration of her stay in prison. The star will also have to endure a strip search and other forms of humiliations in prison.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam. The funds were given to Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admissions scandal. Huffman said that she was convinced that if she didn’t do something drastic to help her daughter, that she might not be able to get into the college of her dreams. Of course, this decision ultimately ended up tearing Huffman’s family apart. The actress later said that her daughter had no knowledge of what was being done behind the scenes to get her into college and was deeply hurt as a result.

Huffman showed remorse both publicly and privately for her actions and has accepted responsibility for her role in the scandal. According to an inside source, the star is already focusing on how she will rebuild her life after prison.