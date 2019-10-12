Michelle Trachtenberg Celebrates Birthday With Fun, Filtered Selfie On Instagram

Michelle Christine Trachtenberg turned 34-years-old yesterday. Among her birthday celebrations, the actress made a rare appearance on Instagram.

The actress shared a fun and filtered selfie snapshot of herself as she rocked fluffy animal ears. The photo also appeared to feature a starry border filter as she had large black stars with white glowing outlines and small white stars flowing down both sides of the picture.

Unfortunately, the snapshot didn’t allow her followers to get a good look at her as it was a rather up close selfie. The animal ear filter also distorted and enlarged her eyes. Making a pun at the animal ears she sported in the photo, Michelle joked that the age 34 looked absolutely “puuurrrrfect” on her.

Her small Instagram following showered the photo with a lot of love and support.

Coined by IMDb as one of the top 100 hottest actresses, Trachtenberg has a surprisingly low Instagram following of just 483,000. So, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn the actress isn’t especially active on social media. In fact, it is not uncommon for Michelle to only post once or twice a month.

In just 24 hours since Michelle shared the birthday selfie on her Instagram profile, her followers showered it with over 12,000 likes and nearly 600 comments.

Unsurprisingly, the comment section contained a smattering of fans taking the time to wish her a happy birthday. Many opted to include birthday themed emojis with their comments.

Many of her followers also were not shy about seizing the rare Instagram update as an opportunity to flood the actress with complements.

“Looks so beautiful and cute,” one individual gushed.

A second follower added: “Happy birthday! Hope you have a good time today with family and friends!”

“Gorgeous and sexy as always!!!! Happy birthday!!!!” A third echoed.

Loading...

The last time Michelle updated her Instagram prior to her birthday selfie was a week ago. The actress shared a black and white selfie. The selfie also appeared to include a filter as her eyes looked distorted and larger than normal. In the caption of the week old post, Michelle noted that she was ready for Halloween. She concluded the post by asking her followers what they were going to dress up as this year.

“You are the absolute CUTEST! I’m going to be a boss b*tch because that appears to be the scariest thing a woman can be,” one follower penned.

Prior to her two most recent snaps on her profile, the third photo on the top of her Instagram account was posted a month ago.