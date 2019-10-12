‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Spills Out Of A Red Lace Bodysuit In New Snap

American Maxim model Bri Teresi is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure and skin-baring snaps on Instagram.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the stunning model took to her page and shared a sultry new snap to tease her fans. In the picture, the 25-year-old model was featured rocking a red, lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a generous view of her perky breasts.

The risqué ensemble also allowed Bri to show off her smooth and well-toned legs which were further accentuated with the help of her clear sandals.

The hottie wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves, while she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. In order to garner more responses from her fans, the model dared her fans to post the last text message that they sent to someone.

She also tagged her Los Angeles-based photographer, Jeremy Lee, in the picture for acknowledgment.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Bri’s fellow models, celebs and influencers. These included Krystle Lina and Hannah Palmer, to name a few.

“Damn girl, you look sexy,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Your legs are f*cking incredible! So long,” another admirer commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for Bri.

“Absolutely stunning!!! Your beauty always amazes me!”

Prior to sharing the red bodysuit snap, Bri shared another sexy pic with her fans where she showed off plenty of skin. Wearing a pair of jeans that she deliberately left unbuttoned, the model opted for a denim shirt that she slipped off her shoulders to show off her perky breasts.

The model wore her hair down, tilted her head, and closed her eyes to pose for the picture. Within a day of posting, the snap has accrued more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Loading...

This week, she also posted a very glamorous photograph of herself where she could be seen dressed up in a white strapless dress embellished with lots of diamantés. She posed alongside her fellow model, Monica Lee Sims, who wore a similar dress. According to the caption, the stunning outfit was from the online fashion brand, Oh Polly.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and has been a part of the modeling industry since 2015. Quoting Maxim magazine, the article further revealed that the model is very ambitious and also possesses entrepreneurial qualities.