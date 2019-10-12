WWE News: Tyson Fury Says He’s Taking Braun Strowman Match ‘Seriously,’ Teases Two More Potential Matches

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, boxer Tyson Fury will try his hand at pro wrestling when he faces Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia later this month. The match stems from an incident that took place on the inaugural episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, which saw the two heavyweight athletes almost come to blows.

Whenever an outsider enters the world of pro wrestling, however, some fans are skeptical that they’re only in it for the payday. According to Fury, though, he’s taking his upcoming match very seriously and is training really hard to make sure it’s entertaining for the fans. As quoted by 411Mania, he opened up about his preparations during yesterday’s press conference for the upcoming event.

“I’ve been training in the Performance Center for the last week. I’m going to train there for another two weeks and then I’ll go to London, I’m gonna train there. I take everything seriously. I didn’t just come here to throw a couple of punches and that it, game over Braun Strowman’s knocked out. I came here to learn and to appreciate how good these guys really are. I don’t take anything for granted. I work really hard.”

As noted by Metro, during the press conference, Fury also teased this as being the first of many fights. The former unified boxing champ discussed the possibility of wrestling Cain Velasquez or Brock Lesnar down the line, but only if his match against Strowman goes according to plan.

The biggest fight on Fury’s schedule, however, is his upcoming boxing match against Deontay Wilder in February of next year. While his match against Strowman will likely be a one-off bout, Fury did open up about the possibility of risk involved and how it could impact his big fight down the line.

Loading...

“‘There’s a hell of a chance of that.”

Fury has suffered eye injuries in the past, but he has already shown that he’s more than willing to get physical in WWE. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, he and Strowman engaged in a brawl that had to be broken up by the locker room.

At the same time, Fury’s current focus on WWE doesn’t mean that he isn’t taking his Wilder fight seriously. In fact, the publicity gained courtesy of his WWE storyline will bring more eyes to the Wilder rematch, which is already one of the most anticipated boxing bouts in recent memory.