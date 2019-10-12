Tia Mowry-Hardrict Details Diet Used After Being Called ‘Fat’

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is getting candid in a new interview about dieting and being called “fat” during and post-pregnancy, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a skintight blue onesie, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She used the caption of the photo to check in with her fans and followers and share an update of her post-pregnancy body. The actress acknowledged that many women feel the need to “snap back” immediately after giving birth because of societal pressure, but said that was never the goal for her after having daughter, Cairo, who’s now 1-year-old. She went on to say that despite being called fat, she decided to document her journey in an attempt to show other women that it’s perfectly acceptable to create individual goals and move at a pace that works best for them. Mowry-Hardrict said that’s exactly what she did and it has taken her closer to meeting her personal goals.

“My goal, I would say it’s actually rather simple. And it’s just proteins, and veggies, and fruits, and just stay moving,” she told Pop Culture. “The protein that I’m leaning into and eating right now is fish.”

The actress said her method is fairly easy but it does require discipline. In order to stick to her goals, she does whatever she can to simplify the process, like picking up a new steamer and planning her meals ahead.

“I find that when you just throw everything in there from your veggies to your fish, it cooks rather quickly. It’s very easy. You don’t have to watch anything over the stove. You just put it on a timer and you have either lunch — which is a protein like a salmon…or shrimp over your salad. And that’s really easy and simple.”

Mowry-Hardrict went on to share her love for Quaker Oats. The actress said she’s been a fan of the brand since she was a child and now, as an adult, she keeps her panty stocked with the products year-round. Mowry-Hardrict, who recently partnered with the brand, revealed that a survey showed “Americans tend to feel nostalgic when it comes to breakfast” and that “whatever they feel inspired to eat is usually something from their childhood.”

The mother-of-two went on to say that her love for Quaker Oats has also inspired her to create her own Banana Chocolate Oat Pancakes, which includes oats, bananas, and chocolate along with a host of spices. Mowry-Hardrict added that her pancake recipe makes the perfect breakfast on fall mornings.

When Mowry-Hardrict isn’t busy creating new recipes, the actress can be found working on new on-screen projects. She’s currently preparing for the release of A Very Vintage Christmas, which is expected to air later this fall on Lifetime.