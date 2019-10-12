‘Tall Girl’ Becomes One Of Netflix’s Hottest Movies

It’s been just shy of a month since the movie Tall Girl was dropped into the Netflix streaming library.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, Tall Girl tells the story of an unusually tall teenage girl who struggles with insecurities surrounding her height.

Jodi Kreyman (played by Ava Michelle) finds herself in the middle of a love triangle when a handsome foreign exchange student who is every bit as tall as she is enters the school. Unfortunately, the handsome new student is a hit with her female peers. So, it doesn’t take long for the most popular girl in the school to sink her hooks into him.

Making things more complicated for Jodi, her best friend who is incredibly short has a massive crush on her. The movie unfolds with viewers watching as Jodi struggles with whether she can be with the foreign exchange student or if she should give her short best friend a chance instead.

The Netflix Original movie was heavily criticized for several different reasons.

According to Pop Culture, Tall Girl caught a lot of criticism from Netflix subscribers for several reasons. After the film was released, many accused the streaming giant of exaggerating her height. Some noted the movie appeared to use tiny furniture and short actors and actresses to make her appear even taller than she actually was.

Before the movie was released, the trailer release caught a criticism as well. Many took issue with the streaming giant making a film that focused on a teenage girl having a rough time in high school simply because she was tall.

With the movie receiving so much criticism those who watched and enjoy the film have to wonder, what kind of ratings and reviews did the film bring overall? Was the movie a bust for Netflix?

Despite the criticism, the movie was seemingly well-received by Netflix subscribers.

Less than 24 hours ago, Ava Michelle took to Instagram to make an announcement that contradicted all of the criticism the movie has received. The actress shared a post containing three different pictures and cryptically noted that she was “celebrating no. 1.” She, however, did not clarify what exactly she meant. Her caption concluded by telling her followers they could scroll to the last slide for details.

The last slide included a screenshot of a statement that revealed some statistics regarding the release of Tall Girl.

According to the snapshot, over 40 million different Netflix accounts viewed the movie since it was released. This caused the movie to earn a number one global ranking on Netflix. The information went on to clarify any Netflix account had to watch at least 70 percent of the movie in order to count. They, however, did not appear to have any information regarding whether any accounts watched the movie multiple times.