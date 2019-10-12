Apple’s iPhone 12 Could Have Even More Cameras, Based On New Render

Apple’s 2019 iPhones may have just been released but that hasn’t stopped excited concept creators from sharing their own renders of a possible iPhone 12, according to a report from iMore.

The latest design concept comes from Yasser Farahi, who shared a video teaser of what he believes Apple’s upcoming iPhone could look like based on the current rumors surrounding the device. Farahi’s design is totally notch-less and features super thin bezels around a ProMotion Super Retina XDR display. The body of the phone has been totally redesigned to mimic the square housing of some of the older iPhone models, like the iPhone 4. The back of the phone has a more artistic design made up of curved lines moving in different directions and also features a fourth camera housed in a familiar square bump.

This year, Apple focused quite a bit on the camera setup of its latest and greatest devices, adding a third camera lens to the iPhone XS and XS Max replacements and a second camera to its iPhone XR update. It’s possibly that the company could decide to add a fourth camera, but there have been no recent rumors suggesting it.

The mini ad also shows off a few of the phone’s new features, including reverse wireless charging, which was rumored to be coming on the company’s 2019 models, as previously reported The Inqusitir. The addition of reverse wireless charging would enable the iPhone 12 to charge other compatible devices simply by placing the device on top of the phone.

Apple fans have been hoping for a reduction in the size of the phone’s current notch for years and that could happen in 2020, but it’s unlikely that the company will opt for a totally notch-less design this early.

This isn’t the first iPhone 12 design that has surfaced recently. Just weeks after Apple announced its 2019 iPhones, designer Ben Geskin took to Twitter to share his own renders, which also featured a notch-less display. Geskin claimed the “Face ID and TrueDepth camera system [will be] housed in the top bezel” of the new phones and that would eliminate the need for a notched display, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, when questioned about the likelihood of a notch-less iPhone in 2020, Geskin said he thinks there is only about a 20% chance of it happening.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted an “all-new form factor design” for the iPhone in 2020, which means the square designs featured on both renders could be a possibility. Kuo also recently updated his other 2020 Apple predictions, according to a report from The Verge.

“Kuo believes that Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro with a 3D sensor for better AR support, a new MacBook equipped with a scissor-switch keyboard, and the long-rumored augmented reality headset all in the first half of 2020,” the report detailed.