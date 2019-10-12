La La Anthony Rocks A Sexy Skintight Bodysuit Emphasizing Her Enviable Booty

La La Anthony put up a sexy Instagram post that dared fans and followers to stand out, while Kim Kardashian’s BFF practiced what she preached in her most recent social media share on October 12.

The sassy brunette, who told her admirers not to “blend in,” rocked a skintight garment that hugged her curvaceous body from its neck to its ankles. On Saturday, she turned into a really colorful character who wore an ensemble that seemed to be directly applied to her body — including her impressive booty — without the benefit of actual fabric.

Upon closer inspection, La La’s fashion statement included two tones of blue swirls mixed with white swirls. The mesmerizing material was used to make up her high-necked, long-sleeved wardrobe choice. She rocked the skintight option as she sauntered down the residential section of a city street.

Although her sartorial choice was wild with color, her pick of any particular garment gets noticed, even when she dons basic black for an outing. Perhaps that is because this trendsetter knows just what to wear and when.

That said, while being swathed in today’s sensational look, La La had planted her feet into a pair of skinny white stiletto slides. One of her heels was half on the sidewalk while the other was placed on the black-topped roadway. She was looking to the left in the worthy shot while wearing a face full of makeup that included darkened brows, black liner and lashes, pink lips, and bronze highlighter.

Her straight black hair was parted in the middle and pulled back behind her ears and into a long ponytail punctuated by strategically placed bands to separate one section of her locks from another. As her only choice of jewelry, La La’s ears were adorned with large, hoop earrings that featured a series of little gold balls.

The Power star, who enjoys some 9 million fans and followers, received more than 280,000 likes and hundreds of comments for her latest share on social media, many of which included uplifting emoji.

“That outfit makes you look like Mother Earth,” said one Instagrammer, who added three fire emoji and one Earth emoji to the comment.

“Lala this shot is on,” stated another admirer who concluded the comment with two fire emoji and one okay hand emoji.

“Really true. I agree wholeheartedly. I am sick of blending in,” said a third fan, who was talking about the message La La offered via her Instagram caption.

“Wish I could’ve taken a picture with u but u weren’t out there,” commented another wishful fan.

For updates on La La Anthony, be sure to follow the actress on her Instagram account.