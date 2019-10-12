Natalia Garibotto Sizzles In A Tiny Black Bikini And Shows Off Her Tanned Body On Instagram

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, famous among her 1.5 million fans and followers for her enviable figure and skin-baring snaps, recently took to her page and shared a new hot picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a minuscule black bikini that struggled to contain her assets. The model wore her hair down and accessorized with a gold chain belt to keep it chic and sexy.

Natalia posed with her feet partially submerged in seawater and she looked straight into the camera. As the model soaked up the sun, she also showed off her perfect tan. She, however, didn’t specify the location.

Within two hours of posting, the snap has captured more than 46,000 likes over 313 comments, as fans and followers showered her with numerous compliments. This shows that fans fell in love with the sexy share.

Apart from legions of admirers, many of Natalia’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Rachel Bush, Bri Teresi, and Bruna Rangel Lima, among others.

“I love happy and thick girls, they looks so good!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“My God, every pic you post is perfection, beautiful queen!” another one chimed in.

“Thick girls make the world a better place,” a third fan wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “you are flawless,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and “hot as f*ck” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the current picture, Natalia treated her fans to another sultry snapshot where she was featured donning a barely there red checkered bikini. To spice things up, she sat with her legs wide open and flashed a glimpse of her underboob to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, Natalia opted for minimal makeup, wore her tresses down, and accessorized with hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

In the caption, the model asked her fans which emoji they’d like to use to describe her. In response, people used a variety of emoji, including a peach, pizza, diamond, cat, butterfly, and flower, among others. Although many of the answers didn’t make sense at all, the plethora of responses helped the picture go viral on the photo-sharing website as fans posted over 960 comments and awarded the hot snap with more than 94,000 likes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning model was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further revealed that the model later moved to the United States and studied business law at the University of Miami.

Per the piece, Natalia was famously in a relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving, which made her even more popular on Instagram and beyond. The couple broke up in 2014 after dating for two years.