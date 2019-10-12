Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Sheer Gold Dress With Dolly Parton On Instagram, Caption Nails It

Carrie Underwood might be fast-becoming a legend, but there’s a notch up. The Cry Pretty singer has taken to Instagram with one of country music’s greatest living legends – yes, Carrie had appeared in a photo with Dolly Parton. The Cry Pretty singer took to the platform earlier today with a photo of herself and the “Jolene” singer, although there was more than just the snap, with Carrie delivering a caption that seemed to nail the post.

Carrie has already knocked Instagram sideways today. The singer rocked glitter hot pants to flaunt her killer legs during an East Coast performance last night. Today’s post was less about the shorts and more about the dresses, although the photo seemed far more about being with Dolly than rocking a great outfit.

The snap showed Carrie on the right and Dolly on the left. Carrie was absolutely dazzling in a goddess-like dress in gold hues, with chic fabrics and leaf motifs affording a decidedly classy finish. The dress boasted a high neckline and long sleeves which were sheer, with the star’s strong arms on show. Dolly, meanwhile, was rocking a jazzy outfit in black and white, with chain details. Carrie didn’t clarify whether or not her photo was a throwback, although she did mention a timeframe. Carrie thanked Dolly for 50 years at The Grand Ole Opry, with an adorable and amusing twist made on the 73-year-old’s age.

The post has been racking up likes fast. More than 25,000 liked the photo in the space of 35 minutes.

Carrie will be spending time with Dolly. The November 13 CMA Awards will see the two join forces as hosts alongside Reba McEntire, and it’s set to be pretty epic.

Carrie has opened up about being a woman in the music industry. An interview last year saw the singer say that she grew up wishing to hear more women on the radio, adding empowering words for anyone aspiring to be a singer, as Rolling Stone reports.

“Think about all of the little girls that are sitting at home saying, ‘I want to be a country music singer.’ What do you tell them? What do you do? How do you look at them and say, ‘Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it.’ When that’s… not the case right now. ‘Cause I see so many girls out there bustin’ their rear ends and so many guys out there that it’s some new guy out there has a Number One, and I’m like, ‘Good for you, that’s great, but who are you?'”

It looks like Carrie made it, though. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.